More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

One solemn moment, just to remember

“Our independence is formed in this junction where choosing life meets the willingness to sacrifice it for the sake of the nation,” writes IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi.

Apr. 25, 2023
A woman stands at her grandson's grave in the Rishon Letzion Military Cemetery, April 21, 2023. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
A woman stands at her grandson’s grave in the Rishon Letzion Military Cemetery, April 21, 2023. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.

Among the many fallen that we are going to honor this week, the image of Yonatan Boyden is on my mind.

Yonatan made aliyah with his parents as a young boy. I met him for the first time when he arrived for an interview at the Paratroopers Brigade’s Orev Anti-Tank Company. When he talked about his desire to become a fighter and defend the country he had moved to, I saw a spark in his eyes. I accepted him with a warm embrace and knew that he would be a great fighter and a good comrade. Yonatan was badly hurt in a battle north of the Security Zone in Lebanon and succumbed to his wounds several days later. He loved life and was willing to risk it for the country.

Our independence is formed in this junction where choosing life meets the willingness to sacrifice it for the sake of the nation. I have seen firsthand—time and again—how much pain his family has had to endure following his death. Their pain is shared by many bereaved families in Israel because bereavement has no address; it can find its way to any home whose sons and daughters serve in the military.

Memorial Day creates a deep connection between the personal and the national. This year, precisely because of the ongoing domestic tensions, we have to focus on our personal remembrance and imbue ourselves with its powerful human strength. The duty to remember should have us unite around it and focus on what brings us together. We all have to act with dignity in the military cemeteries rather than make them into a place of dispute. Restraint and calm carry a deafening sound. Remembering our dear fallen will lose its solemnity if it is held in an atmosphere of disruption.

Some 30 years have passed since Yonatan died for the country he loved. The price he and many others paid, the price paid by the families whom they have left behind, demands that we strive to be worthy of it. The reflection on one’s remembrances means that each one of us thinks of someone specific. During the ceremonies, we have to focus only on the pain and the loss and hold on to it so that we can filter out all the background noise: only to remember, and feel the pain and the honor. If only for one moment, for one sacred day.

Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi is the IDF chief of staff.

IDF Defense and Security Jewish and Israeli Holidays
EXPLORE JNS
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin