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Palo Alto Networks acquires Israeli startup Koi in $400 million deal

The acquisition enables the cyber giant to integrate an additional defense layer for enterprise AI agents – an arena currently considered completely exposed.

Feb. 18, 2026
Nitzan Cohen
A smartphone displays the logo of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW), an American cybersecurity company providing network security, cloud security and endpoint protection solutions, in front of a screen showing the company's latest stock market chart in Chongqing, China, Feb. 7, 2026. Photo illustration by Cheng Xin/Getty Images.
A smartphone displays the logo of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW), an American cybersecurity company providing network security, cloud security and endpoint protection solutions, in front of a screen showing the company’s latest stock market chart in Chongqing, China, Feb. 7, 2026. Photo illustration by Cheng Xin/Getty Images.

Cyber giant Palo Alto Networks has acquired Israeli startup Koi for approximately $400 million. Koi will enable Palo Alto to integrate an additional defense layer for enterprise AI agents—an arena currently considered completely exposed.

Lee Klarich, chief product and technology officer at Palo Alto Networks, said, “AI agents and autonomous tools are the ultimate ‘insider threats.’ They have full access to your systems and data, but operate completely outside the view of traditional security mechanisms. By acquiring Koi, we’re closing this gap and setting a new standard for endpoint security. We’re providing our customers with the visibility and control needed to safely harness the power of artificial intelligence, ensuring that every agent, plugin, and script is monitored, verified, and secured.”

Amit Assaraf, co-founder and CEO of Koi, said, “We founded Koi to secure the next frontier of risk. In a world where AI agents are at the center, traditional solutions simply don’t see the full picture. Joining forces with Palo Alto Networks will enable us to scale our technology to the world’s largest organizations and provide protection that makes working on the modern endpoint, where artificial intelligence is a built-in component, secure by default.”

This article was originally published by Israel Hayom.

Nitzan Cohen
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