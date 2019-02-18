Poll: Gantz drops, Labor gains, Likud still in the lead

The Israel Resilience-Telem joint list is gradually losing ground and would win 18 seats if the Knesset election were held today, according to a poll that ran on the Channel 12 evening news broadcast on Sunday.

The poll projected 30 seats for the Likud.

Yesh Atid under Yair Lapid was closing its gap with Gantz and was projected to win 12 seats. Negotiations between Yesh Atid and the Israel Resilience Party about a possible merger are reportedly stalled. This is the last week the parties have to strike a deal before the Feb. 21 deadline to submit final Knesset lists.

The poll predicted 10 seats for the Labor Party, which prior to the party primaries last week had dropped to single-digit seat predictions in most polls.

The poll predicted seven seats each for the New Right and for MK Ahmad Tibi’s Ta’al Party, which has split from the Joint Arab List.

Meretz and the rest of the Arab parties were predicted to win five seats each, as was Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon’s Kulanu Party.

Only four seats were predicted for Habayit Hayehudi and National Union, which announced over the weekend that they would be running on a joint list. This means the two parties are still hovering just over the minimum electoral threshold. If they fail to make it into the next Knesset, it could be a major blow to the entire right-wing camp.

Four seats were also projected for Yisrael Beytenu under former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman.