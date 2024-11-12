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News   Israel News

Rejecting US veterans, Columbia students stage ‘Martyrs Day’

“[America] should not be honored for the horrors unleashed on others. Instead, we will celebrate those martyred by the Israel-U.S. war machine.”

Nov. 12, 2024
Miri Weissman
An anti-Israel demonstration at Columbia University in New York City, April 22, 2024. Photo by Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images.
An anti-Israel demonstration at Columbia University in New York City, April 22, 2024. Photo by Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images.

Columbia University Apartheid Divest, an unsanctioned student group, planned a “Martyrs Day” protest in rejection of Veterans Day, according to Fox News.

“Veterans Day is an American holiday to honor the patriotism, love of country, and sacrifice of veterans. We reject this holiday and refuse to celebrate it,” the group’s flyer stated, “The American war machine should not be honored for the horrors unleashed on others. Instead, we will celebrate Martyrs Day in honor of those martyred by the Israel-US war machine.”

In response, about 30 Columbia students and student veterans gathered at the campus sundial, planting American flags at the location where a controversial “Martyrs Day” demonstration had been scheduled. The veterans’ group maintained a festive atmosphere, tossing a football and playing music, while a small group of protesters gathered across the quad in front of the library.

“The main goal was to take oxygen away from it and focus on the veterans who are celebrating Veterans Day at the Veterans Day Parade,” Sam Nahins, 31, an Air Force veteran and Columbia graduate student, told the New York Post. “A lot of non-veteran students wanted to join in on this. It’s just about thanking the people who are showing up and just having a good demonstration.”

Nahins described how he and fellow veterans maintained their composure during previous confrontations on campus. “We weren’t provoking anyone. We weren’t insulting. We had faculty members give us the middle finger. We had students with keffiyehs on their faces trying to intimidate us. But we kept our composure,” he said.

The university had prepared for potential confrontation by setting up fence dividers between the groups and deploying additional security personnel. “The University honors its veterans on Veterans Day and every day, and we are proud to be participating in the New York Veterans Day Parade tomorrow, as we have for more than a decade,” the university said in a statement. “We are aware that a small group has called for a demonstration today, and our public safety team is monitoring for any disruptions to campus activity.”

“Wonder if these activists at @Columbia realize that veterans won and preserved their right to protest?” Craig Bruce Smith, an associate professor at National Defense University, wrote on X.

The campus now requires school ID for entry, a measure implemented after last year’s protests, which had drawn significant numbers of outside demonstrators. Those earlier demonstrations had led to the resignation of university president Minouche Shafik.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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