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News   Israel News

Reservist-led ‘settlement’ in strategic location becomes real

Combat veterans who served on the front lines during the current war will spearhead the rise of Tevetz, a new community in the northern Jordan Valley.

May. 30, 2025
Hanan Greenwood
IDF reservists who are poised to settle in the Jordan Valley. Credit: Reservists—Generation of Victory.
IDF reservists who are poised to settle in the Jordan Valley. Credit: Reservists—Generation of Victory.

IDF combat reservists who defended Israel during the current war will pioneer a groundbreaking initiative in the Jordan Valley this summer, establishing the first of five new official communities in this strategically crucial region.

The Generation of Victory reservist movement leads this effort as part of the government’s approval of 22 new communities across Judea and Samaria, with five allocated to the Jordan Valley.

The pioneers will establish their community in Tevetz, a newly designated community built on the former Hamam al-Malih base site in the northern Jordan Valley.

Military planners consider this location strategically vital, positioned adjacent to the “triangle of villages"—Tammun, Tubas and Taysir.

This corridor is known to be a primary route through which Iran smuggles military equipment via Jordan into northern Samaria, facilitating terrorist operations.

The Settlement and National Missions Ministry, headed by Minister Orit Strock, has been coordinating the project alongside the Diaspora Affairs Ministry under Minister Amichai Chikli. The Amana movement provides institutional support, having championed the initiative from its earliest stages.

The group of IDF reservists touring the future site of the Tevetz community in the northern Jordan Valley. Credit: Reservists—Generation of Victory.
The group of IDF reservists touring the future site of the Tevetz community in the northern Jordan Valley. Credit: Reservists—Generation of Victory.

Movement leadership emphasizes that this represents the initial phase of an ambitious expansion plan targeting additional “settlement cadres” nationwide. Their vision integrates substantive reserve military service with practical Zionist implementation and comprehensive national responsibility.

Maj. (res.) Gilad Ach, who chairs the Generation of Victory movement, said the development “represents a historic day in the chronicles of Jewish settlement in the Land of Israel.

“Several months ago, our movement launched this settlement project in which reservists return to settle in regions where they conducted combat operations. Through partnership with regional councils, we are preparing to establish four new reservist settlements this summer while strengthening approximately 20 existing settlements along the state’s borders in the north, surrounding areas and in the valley,” he said.

“Reserve soldiers have demonstrated their profound commitment to the state and the people, and none are more deserving than they to spearhead the next generation of settlement and revitalize the Zionist movement,” Ach continued.

“This governmental action transmits a direct message to Israel’s enemies that for every murder we will bring additional life and construction forever,” he said.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

IDF Judea and Samaria
Hanan Greenwood
Hanan Greenwood Hanan Greenwood
Hanan Greenwood covers religious affairs and the settlement movement for Israel Hayom and JNS.
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