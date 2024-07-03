Russia warns of ‘political consequences’ over Patriot missiles for Ukraine

Russia’s U.N. envoy Vasily Nebenzya said on Monday that the provision of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine would have political ramifications.

“The weapons, whoever they are sent by ... will eventually be destroyed, just like other Western and U.S. weapons. That is obvious. But I assume that this could of course have certain political consequences,” he stated.

Israel is reportedly in negotiations to transfer up to eight Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine via the United States. This potential move, as reported by the Financial Times, could substantially enhance Ukraine’s air defenses.

The proposed transfer, which is still under discussion and not yet finalized, would involve a two-stage process. Initially, the Patriot batteries would be moved from Israel to the United States, and subsequently to Ukraine.

The timing of Nebenzya’s comments is noteworthy, as they coincide with Russia assuming the rotating presidency of the U.N. Security Council for one month, starting on July 1.

The potential transfer comes at a time when the Israeli Air Force has been considering phasing out its Patriot batteries. Earlier this year, Israeli officials cited the age of the systems and plans to upgrade to more advanced, domestically-produced air defense technologies as reasons for the planned retirement.

Israel’s history with the Patriot dates back to the 1991 Gulf War when the administration of President George H.W. Bush provided them to counter Iraqi Scud missiles.

Despite these retirement plans, Israel has not yet fully decommissioned its Patriot systems. The batteries remain active in the current war with Hamas, and Israeli defense strategists likely view them as a potential asset amid increased tensions with Hezbollah. This ongoing utility has delayed their complete phaseout from Israel’s air defense network.

The potential transfer of these systems could have significant implications for the balance of power in the Ukraine-Russia conflict and may further strain diplomatic relations between involved parties.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.