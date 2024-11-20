Security Council to vote on Gaza truce, US weighs veto

The United Nations Security Council will convene on Wednesday to vote on a resolution for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The initiative, spearheaded by the council’s 10 non-permanent members and formally introduced by the Guyanese delegation, comes after days of intensive diplomatic efforts to craft language that might avert a U.S. veto.

A senior American official told reporters that Washington plans to veto the resolution if it is brought to a vote in its current form, as it will not support a text that does not call for the immediate release of hostages.

The official charged that some members of the Security Council are more interested in bringing about a U.S. veto than compromising on the text, accusing Russia and China of encouraging those countries.

Previously, in June, the United States successfully shepherded through the Security Council a resolution that called for both a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages.

While Security Council resolutions currently serve as declarations without immediate enforcement power over Israel, the council retains the authority to implement various measures, including the imposition of sanctions.

The current Gaza war broke out on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Fatah terrorists, and Gazan “civilians,” infiltrated the northwestern Negev, killing around 1,200 Israelis and kidnapping 251 others. As of Nov. 20, 101 Israelis remain held hostage in Gaza.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.