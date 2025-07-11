Senior British party official calls sanctions on Israel ‘gift to Hamas’

According to every poll in Britain, if elections were held this week, the largest party (29-35% support) would be Reform UK, a right-wing party led by Nigel Farage, which opposes “non-essential” and illegal immigration and close ties with Europe, and is considered part of the populist right.

Reform UK was founded in 2018 as the Brexit Party.

Member of Parliament Richard Tice, the party’s deputy chairman, is a staunch Israel supporter who defends its actions in the British media.

Recently, he said that “the scariest thing in the British House of Commons is speaking up for Israel.”

In an interview with Israel Hayom, Tice explains how, in the year since Labour‘s return to power, the public has been shifting rightward and is supporting a party it previously shied away from.

Q: What do you think about the current government’s treatment of Israel?

Richard Tice: The government is wrong regarding Israel. On the one hand, Labour says Israel has the right to defend itself, but on the other hand, many MPs are anti-Israel and sometimes even antisemitic.

They talk about alleged ‘genocide’ by Israel, but Israel is fighting Hamas, which wants to eliminate it. If anyone has an ambition for genocide, it’s Hamas. Sadly, there’s a war, but the goal is to remove Hamas from power and return the hostages. Hamas can stop the war immediately if conditions are met.

It bothers me that the U.N. and human rights organizations like UNRWA adopt Hamas’s rhetoric and fake news. Britain should stop funding UNRWA, which shows sympathy for Hamas. Labour conducts misguided policy toward Israel because of pressure from party MPs, and that’s unfortunate.

Q: What about the threat of a weapons embargo and sanctions on Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich?

A: Sanctions on weapons transfers to Israel are ridiculous, and they’re a gift to Hamas. It’s a serious mistake. The best way for a ceasefire is to pressure the U.N. and Hamas to force them to release the hostages.

A government under our leadership would not only continue transferring weapons to Israel in full, but it would also focus on defense-related trade agreements so we can provide meaningful protection to British citizens. Regarding sanctions on Israeli ministers—it’s a bad idea.

Q: What do you think about the threat by some European Union countries to suspend the trade agreement between Israel and the E.U.?

A: The European Union is going the wrong way—pressure should be on the U.N. and Hamas.

Take Donald Trump’s proposal that the U.S. take ownership of the Gaza Strip and turn it into a luxurious Riviera. Immediately, everyone opposed it, but where are the alternative ideas?

How do they want to solve the Gaza problem? If you don’t like the plan, propose an alternative solution that excludes Hamas from the picture. The European Union should stand with Israel and help find a real solution, not act against it.

Q: Britain showed signs it wants to recognize a Palestinian state. What do you think about the issue?

A: You can’t recognize a state managed by a terror organization. Our focus should be on removing Hamas from power in Gaza—because as long as Hamas is in power, a two-state solution for two peoples has no chance.

Q: What about Israel’s preemptive strike on Iran?

A: Britain should thank Israel and the U.S. and support any additional action needed to ensure Iran never develops nuclear weapons capability.

Seeking an alternative

A year after Labour rose to power in a historic victory and the Conservative Party collapsed, polls show the British public is already disappointed. Voters are seeking an alternative that will address economic problems, illegal immigration and integration difficulties of immigrants.

Q: How do you explain your significant jump in polls?

A: We’re aware of British citizens’ concerns about the arrival of many immigrants with low education affecting housing, education and schooling costs.

Politicians lie that these are people immigrating legally, but many arrive illegally and receive apartments, money and means of living at taxpayers’ expense, with higher crime rates. This creates anger.

There’s also anger about the ‘NET ZERO’ plan [zero greenhouse gas emissions] designed to reduce air pollution, but it creates heavy costs and increases the cost of living. Both Conservatives and Labour brought Britain to a bad state and caused poverty and poor quality of life. We offer solutions that will improve people’s lives.

Q: While most of Europe moves rightward, last year’s elections in Britain moved leftward. Now, things seem to be changing quickly and dramatically. What explains the rightward shift among Britons?

A: The Conservatives collapsed because they lied, didn’t address poverty and flooded Britain with uneducated immigrants. We have the highest tax in 17 years, large debt and low growth—we’re heading toward bankruptcy. We come from a business background and need to cut welfare.

Our values are family, work and country. Those who are able to work will go to work, and those who are unable to work will not receive generous welfare benefits.

There are almost six million people without work and a government saying we need more immigrants. Right and left is an old concept—the government’s job is to give people security. If not, they’ll throw you out.

Q: Is there a connection between rising antisemitism and greater immigration of people from the Middle East, North Africa and Muslims in general?

A: There’s a major rise in antisemitism in Britain after October 7, and most people born in Britain fear it, including me too. We need to act against antisemitism in the sharpest way.

The answer to your question is yes. Britain was founded as a country with Christian, Western values with tolerance toward minorities, and part of our worldview is that antisemitism is against the law, and we must act against it in the clearest way.

Those who don’t understand our tradition, don’t respect our values and act against our worldviews, their place isn’t with us. You can keep your tradition and religion, but you’re supposed to speak our language, respect our laws and values, work, take part in building the country, respect others and keep the law.

Q: What’s your future? Will you be a leading party or create political paralysis?

A: We’ll win the next elections and form a government to save Britain from business and values failure. We need to return people to being proud Britons who believe in the country’s values. We need to understand that money doesn’t grow on trees, and you need to work to exist. Celebrate the possibility that you can do it in our country.

Those who live here should be proud to be British and appreciate the fact they live in a free and advanced country that can provide citizens security and opportunities to develop and grow in all areas of life.

Q: Will Reform UK be a good friend of Israel in the future and fight antisemitism?

A: I work every week to achieve these goals—better connection to Israel and fighting antisemitism. I have Israeli friends and hope to visit Israel soon. We aim to be good friends with all countries that prioritize the well-being of their citizens and strive to make the world a better place.

In this, Israel is different from its enemies. We see what Hamas does to Palestinians and what it invests its money in, while Israel protects its citizens and contributes to developments that benefit people worldwide.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.