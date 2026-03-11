More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Still ‘major challenges’ ahead in Iran war, says IDF chief of staff

“Aerial operations that were planned two months ago are now setting out,” said IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir.

Mar. 11, 2026
JNS Staff

Still ‘major challenges’ ahead in Iran war, says IDF chief of staff

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir at the Israeli Air Forces' Tel Nof Airbase, March 10, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir at the Israeli Air Forces’ Tel Nof Airbase, March 10, 2026. Credit: IDF.

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said on Tuesday that there were still “major challenges ahead” in the war against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Zamir, speaking during a tour of the Israeli Air Force’s Tel Nof Airbase in central Israel, commended personnel for “striking targets with great precision” after months of planning “Operation Roaring Lion.”

“We are carrying out many missions here in an extraordinary manner,” he said. “Aerial operations that were planned two months ago are now setting out.”

The military chief added, “We must not become complacent for even a moment. I trust you, I trust the IAF and I trust the IDF to move forward with great strength and great faith—to deliver victory for the people of Israel and to win this war.”

The IDF on Tuesday declared it had dismantled most key assets of Iran’s internal security forces in Ilam province, a western region that became a flashpoint during the widespread anti-regime protests earlier this year.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, in a message to the Iranian people posted to X on Tuesday night, stressed that the joint Israeli-U.S. war against the “tyrants of Teheran” was “a historic war for liberty.”

“The ayatollah is no more, and I know you don’t want him replaced with another tyrant. So you must act. We are creating the conditions for you to do so. We have hit countless regime targets,” it said. “We have taken out thousands of IRGC thugs and hundreds of their missile launchers.”

Israeli and U.S. forces are focused on regime targets only and are doing their best not to harm Iranian noncombatants, according to the PMO.

Iran IDF Defense and Security Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
Pro-regime activists gather in Tehran's Vali Asr Square under a banner depicting Iran's ballistic missile arsenal, March 17, 2026. Photo by Kaveh Kazemi/Getty Images.
World News
IDF: Iran fired long-range missile at US-British Diego Garcia base in Indian Ocean
“The Iranian terrorist regime poses a global threat. Now, with missiles that can reach London, Paris or Berlin,” the military said.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli troops operating in the Gaza Strip, March 23, 2024. Credit: IDF.
Analysis
How is the Iran war impacting Gaza?
The initiation of the joint U.S.-Israel military campaign against Iran has precipitated a fundamental refocusing of regional priorities. This unprecedented military undertaking has forcefully shifted the geopolitical center of gravity toward the Persian Gulf, rapidly relegating the Gaza Strip to a secondary theater of operations.
Mar. 22, 2026
Shimon Sherman
Israeli security and rescue forces at the scene where a kindergarten in Rishon LeZion, central Israel, was damaged by shrapnel from a ballistic missile fired from Iran, March 21, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Israel News
WATCH: Israeli daycare destroyed by Iranian cluster missile
“There could have been kids at this kindergarten,” said Rishon Letzion Mayor Raz Kinstlich.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up after landing at Palm Beach International Airport on March 20, 2026 in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump says ‘Epic Fury’ almost done
“We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu receives an update on an Iranian missile attack on Arad, March 21, 2026. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO.
Israel News
‘A very difficult evening,’ Netanyahu says after Iranian missiles wound 115
“We are determined to continue striking our enemies on all fronts,” added the Israeli premier.
Mar. 22, 2026
U.S. President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One. Credit: Twitter.
U.S. News
48 hours or lights out: Trump issues Hormuz ultimatum
The Islamic Republic must open the Strait of Hormuz completely, “without threat,” or the United States will begin targeting its power plants, said the president.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin