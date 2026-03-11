Still ‘major challenges’ ahead in Iran war, says IDF chief of staff

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said on Tuesday that there were still “major challenges ahead” in the war against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Zamir, speaking during a tour of the Israeli Air Force’s Tel Nof Airbase in central Israel, commended personnel for “striking targets with great precision” after months of planning “Operation Roaring Lion.”

“We are carrying out many missions here in an extraordinary manner,” he said. “Aerial operations that were planned two months ago are now setting out.”

The military chief added, “We must not become complacent for even a moment. I trust you, I trust the IAF and I trust the IDF to move forward with great strength and great faith—to deliver victory for the people of Israel and to win this war.”

The IDF on Tuesday declared it had dismantled most key assets of Iran’s internal security forces in Ilam province, a western region that became a flashpoint during the widespread anti-regime protests earlier this year.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, in a message to the Iranian people posted to X on Tuesday night, stressed that the joint Israeli-U.S. war against the “tyrants of Teheran” was “a historic war for liberty.”

“The ayatollah is no more, and I know you don’t want him replaced with another tyrant. So you must act. We are creating the conditions for you to do so. We have hit countless regime targets,” it said. “We have taken out thousands of IRGC thugs and hundreds of their missile launchers.”

Israeli and U.S. forces are focused on regime targets only and are doing their best not to harm Iranian noncombatants, according to the PMO.