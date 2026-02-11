Syrian child injured in fall brought to Israel for treatment

A five-year-old Syrian boy who sustained serious injuries after falling from a height in the village of Hader was treated in Israel on Tuesday after being evacuated across the border by the Israel Defense Forces.

According to United Hatzalah, the child was transported by an IDF ambulance to a soccer field in Buq’ata, where volunteer EMTs were waiting to receive him.

United Hatzalah EMTs Ali Tarbiya and Amin Abu Saleh said the boy arrived in serious condition with traumatic head injuries. Family members reported that he had fallen from a significant height before being evacuated.

“Our teams immediately initiated emergency medical treatment upon his arrival,” the EMTs said in a statement. “Following stabilization efforts at the scene, the child was airlifted by an IDF medical evacuation helicopter to Rambam Health Care Campus for further treatment.”

The child remains under medical care at Rambam Hospital in Haifa, where he is undergoing further evaluation and treatment for his injuries, United Hatzalah said.

The Jerusalem-based volunteer-based emergency medical service organization, founded by Eli Beer in 2006, stressed that its volunteers provide humanitarian medical assistance regardless of nationality, religion or background.

Although Israel and Syria have no diplomatic relations and remain technically at war, Israel has repeatedly provided humanitarian medical treatment to Syrians in need.