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News   Israel News

Thinking it’s for Israel, activists destroy $1m in Ukraine aid

Vandals wreaked damage to Ukrainian military equipment in Belgian.

Jun. 26, 2025
Miri Weissman
An anti-Israel protest in Brussels, Belgium, on June 15, 2025. Photo by Romane Iskaria/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
An anti-Israel protest in Brussels, Belgium, on June 15, 2025. Photo by Romane Iskaria/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.

More than 100 pro-Palestinian vandals inflicted more than $1.1 million in damage to Ukrainian military equipment during a raid this week on a Belgian defense facility.

The activists from the “Stop Arming Israel” movement broke into the OIP Land Systems hangar in Tournai, Belgium, at 4:50 a.m. on Monday, where they vandalized armored vehicles with hammers, spray-painted graffiti and shattered windows. The equipment they destroyed was destined for Ukrainian forces battling the Russian military, not Israeli military units.

The company has provided hundreds of armored vehicles to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February 2022. Stop Arming Israel declared it had identified “10 Belgian companies with connections to Israeli armament.”

OIP Land Systems operates as part of OIP Sensor Systems—a subsidiary of Israeli defense firm Elbit Systems.

Freddy Versluys, OIP Land Systems’ president, clarified: “We don’t sell anything to Israel. The vandals entered the hangar and damaged extensive equipment. The only damage they caused is a one-month delay in delivering the vehicles to Ukraine.”

The Tournai facility contains one of Europe’s largest private weapons stockpiles and has been actively involved in supplying military equipment to Ukraine, including tanks and armored vehicles.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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