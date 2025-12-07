Tucker Carlson has ‘no moral compass,’ evangelical leader tells pastors in Shiloh

The American conservative commentator Tucker Carlson is “a guided missile with no moral compass” who is fracturing the Republican Party and endangering its victory in next year’s midterm elections, an American evangelical leader said Friday during a visit to Israel.

The remarks by Mike Evans, founder of Jerusalem’s Friends of Zion Museum, in an address to hundreds of American pastors touring the biblical heartland highlighted the pushback Carlson is receiving among bible-believing evangelicals for his criticism of U.S. support for the Jewish state and his rhetoric that has been widely condemned as antisemitic.

American evangelical leader Mike Evans in Shiloh, in the Binyamin region of Samaria, Dec. 5, 2025. Photo by Yossi Zamir.

“You are listening to someone who does not represent us, Mr. Vice President,” Evans said in an address to about 1,000 visiting American pastors and educators in Shiloh, directing his speech to U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who is not in Israel.

Continuing his address at the site of the ancient tabernacle in the Binyamin region of Samaria, Evans said that Carlson “is not our friend. He is not a friend of the State of Israel. He is undermining everything the president [Donald Trump] stands for. He is a guided missile with no moral compass. He will fracture the Republican Party. He will cause the president to lose the midterms.”

The mention of Carlson’s name was booed at a gathering of the visiting pastors in Jerusalem with U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Dec. 3.

The events were part of a weeklong visit, organized by Evans with the Israeli Foreign Ministry, the single largest gathering of pastors in Israel since the establishment of the state in 1948.

In his remarks in Shiloh, Evans gently chided the U.S. vice president for opposing Israeli annexation of Judea and Samaria.

Vance said during a visit to Israel on Oct. 23 that the policy of the Trump administration is that the biblical heartland will not be annexed by Israel.

“Mr. Vice President, we love you and we love America but you’re wrong,” Evans said “Here’s what you must understand: The policy of God who birthed America, the policy of the God who gave this land to these people, is that Judea and Samaria are Bible land.”

The evangelical leader from the Lone Star State continued: “Texas in 120 times the size of Judea and Samaria, and we annexed Texas. Why? We called it manifest destiny. We did the same with Hawaii. Manifest destiny.”