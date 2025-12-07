More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Tucker Carlson has ‘no moral compass,’ evangelical leader tells pastors in Shiloh

Mike Evans also chides the U.S. vice president for opposing Israeli annexation of Judea and Samaria.

Dec. 7, 2025
Etgar Lefkovits

Tucker Carlson has ‘no moral compass,’ evangelical leader tells pastors in Shiloh

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
American evangelical leader Mike Evans speaks to visiting pastors in Shiloh, in the Binyamin region of Samaria, Dec. 5, 2025. Photo by Yossi Zamir.
American evangelical leader Mike Evans speaks to visiting pastors in Shiloh, in the Binyamin region of Samaria, Dec. 5, 2025. Photo by Yossi Zamir.

The American conservative commentator Tucker Carlson is “a guided missile with no moral compass” who is fracturing the Republican Party and endangering its victory in next year’s midterm elections, an American evangelical leader said Friday during a visit to Israel.

The remarks by Mike Evans, founder of Jerusalem’s Friends of Zion Museum, in an address to hundreds of American pastors touring the biblical heartland highlighted the pushback Carlson is receiving among bible-believing evangelicals for his criticism of U.S. support for the Jewish state and his rhetoric that has been widely condemned as antisemitic.

American evangelical leader Mike Evans in Shiloh, in the Binyamin region of Samaria, Dec. 5, 2025. Photo by Yossi Zamir.
American evangelical leader Mike Evans in Shiloh, in the Binyamin region of Samaria, Dec. 5, 2025. Photo by Yossi Zamir.

“You are listening to someone who does not represent us, Mr. Vice President,” Evans said in an address to about 1,000 visiting American pastors and educators in Shiloh, directing his speech to U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who is not in Israel.

Continuing his address at the site of the ancient tabernacle in the Binyamin region of Samaria, Evans said that Carlson “is not our friend. He is not a friend of the State of Israel. He is undermining everything the president [Donald Trump] stands for. He is a guided missile with no moral compass. He will fracture the Republican Party. He will cause the president to lose the midterms.”

The mention of Carlson’s name was booed at a gathering of the visiting pastors in Jerusalem with U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Dec. 3.

The events were part of a weeklong visit, organized by Evans with the Israeli Foreign Ministry, the single largest gathering of pastors in Israel since the establishment of the state in 1948.

In his remarks in Shiloh, Evans gently chided the U.S. vice president for opposing Israeli annexation of Judea and Samaria.

Vance said during a visit to Israel on Oct. 23 that the policy of the Trump administration is that the biblical heartland will not be annexed by Israel.

“Mr. Vice President, we love you and we love America but you’re wrong,” Evans said “Here’s what you must understand: The policy of God who birthed America, the policy of the God who gave this land to these people, is that Judea and Samaria are Bible land.”

The evangelical leader from the Lone Star State continued: “Texas in 120 times the size of Judea and Samaria, and we annexed Texas. Why? We called it manifest destiny. We did the same with Hawaii. Manifest destiny.”

U.S.-Israel Relations Religion
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits is an award-winning international journalist who is an Israel correspondent and feature news writer at JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is now based in Tel Aviv.
EXPLORE JNS
Memorial candle light flame
World News
Iran reportedly executed three men, including teen wrestler
“The Iranian regime executed a 19-year-old for demanding democracy,” stated Sen. John Fetterman. “I stand with his memory and the thousands of other young Iranians.”
Mar. 19, 2026
US State Department
U.S. News
State Department partners with El Al to operate evacuation flights
More than 70,000 Americans have returned to the United States from the Middle East since the Iran conflict began on Feb. 28.
Mar. 19, 2026
Chris Smith
U.S. News
‘All about deception,’ says NJ Republican, who can’t get X to remove handle spoofing him, posting Jew-hatred
“If this thing is growing, this inauthentic account is going to deceive more people,” Rep. Chris Smith told JNS. “Especially overseas, where there’s a language barrier or something.”
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
International Court of Justice, The Hague
World News
As Germany accused at ICJ for aiding Israel, it pulls support for Jewish state before UN court
“We are now part of a process at the International Court of Justice initiated by Nicaragua,” Berlin said. “We have decided to focus on this process.”
Mar. 19, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Bernie Sanders
U.S. News
Bernie Sanders looks to kill US bomb sales to Israel
“No more weapons to support an illegal war,” Sanders wrote on Thursday, setting up a vote that will largely gauge Democratic support for Israel.
Mar. 19, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Menin Met Council Passover
U.S. News
NYC Council speaker joins Met Council mock Seder, food distribution
“We are deeply grateful for speaker Julie Menin’s leadership, her presence and for standing up against antisemitism when it truly matters,” David Greenfield, CEO of the Met Council, told JNS.
Mar. 19, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard
Martin Sherman
Column
An ominous cloud of un-American invective
Martin Sherman