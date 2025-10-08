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News   Israel News

Two years after Oct. 7, Netanyahu promises Israel will prevail

“Alongside the immense pain, we feel great pride in the miraculous resilience of our state.”

Oct. 8, 2025
Steve Linde

Two years after Oct. 7, Netanyahu promises Israel will prevail

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Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial service at the Knesset in Jerusalem for the victims of Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, Oct. 28, 2024. Photo by Maayan Toaf/GPO.
( Oct. 8, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday marked two years since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led massacre, pledging that Israel “will prevail” and reaffirming his commitment to achieving all the war’s objectives—the recovery of the hostages, the elimination of Hamas in Gaza and ensuring that the Strip will never again pose a threat to the Jewish state.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu recalled the immense suffering caused by the attacks, in which some 1,200 people were murdered and 251 were abducted into the terror tunnels of Gaza. He stressed that the government continues to do all it can to bring back the remaining 48 hostages, alive and dead.

“Two years have passed since the Oct. 7 attack—the horrific slaughter of our brothers and sisters, residents of the Western Negev and participants at the Nova party,” he said. “We paid a very painful price. Infants, children and elderly people were brutally and horrifically murdered by Hamas terrorists.”

He said, “My wife and I bow our heads in memory of our dead and our fallen, whose images will be forever ingrained in our hearts. We embrace with love the grieving families, wish a full recovery to the wounded in body and soul, and of course, continue to do everything for the return of all the hostages, both the living and the deceased.”

Netanyahu said that despite the pain and loss, Israel’s spirit remains unbroken. “Our bloodthirsty enemies have hurt us badly, but they did not break us. Before long, they discovered the enormous strength of the nation of Israel,” he said. “The seven-front War of Redemption is a momentous war for our homeland—a war for our very existence and future.

“Our soldiers and commanders are fighting back in kind against our foes on every front, be it near or far. Whoever raises a hand against us suffers devastating and unprecedented blows,” he added. “Alongside the immense pain, we feel great pride in the miraculous resilience of our state.”

Addressing the citizens of Israel directly as negotiations advance in Egypt to strike a deal to end the war, Netanyahu concluded that Israel stands at a critical juncture but will not waver in its goals.

“We are living through fateful days of decision. We will continue to act to achieve all the war’s objectives: the return of all the hostages, the elimination of Hamas’s rule and the assurance that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel,” he stated. “Together we will stand. And together, with God’s help, we will prevail.”

Hamas Gaza Strip Benjamin Netanyahu Defense and Security
Steve Linde
Steve Linde Steve Linde
Steve Linde, the JNS features editor, is a former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Report and The Jerusalem Post and a former director at Kol Yisrael, Israel Radio’s English News. Born in Harare, Zimbabwe, he grew up in Durban, South Africa and has graduate degrees in sociology and journalism, the latter from the University of California at Berkeley. He made aliyah in 1988, served in the IDF Artillery Corps and lives in Jerusalem.
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