WATCH: Hegseth praises ‘iron determination’ of IDF troops in Iran war

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth told reporters at the Pentagon on Wednesday that Israel Defense Forces troops were fighting Iran’s regime with “unmatched skill and iron determination” alongside U.S. soldiers.

“To our steadfast partner, Israel, your mission is being executed with unmatched skill and iron determination,” he stated, adding: “Fighting shoulder to shoulder with such a capable ally is a true force multiplier and a breath of fresh air,” adding, “We salute your courage and your contribution.”

"To our steadfast partner, Israel, your mission is being executed with unmatched skill and iron determination. Fighting shoulder to shoulder with such a capable ally is a true force multiplier and a breath of fresh air. We salute your courage and your contribution."



— @SecWar pic.twitter.com/kWZmWJC37A — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) March 4, 2026

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz in an overnight call with Hegseth on Wednesday praised the partnership between the two nations in “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury” against the Islamic regime.

The cooperation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “is changing history,” said Katz, according to a readout issued by his office on Thursday morning.

Katz’s office said Hegseth told his Israeli counterpart, “keep going to the end—we are with you.”