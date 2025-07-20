Israeli Air Force’s ‘ace of aces’ dies at 87

( July 20, 2025 / Israel Hayom)

Brig. Gen. (res.) Giora Even-Epstein, the most successful fighter pilot in the history of the Israeli Air Force, died in Ramat Hasharon on Saturday at the age of 87.

Even-Epstein, who began his military career in a rear-echelon position and rose to become a living legend, downed 17 enemy aircraft over the course of three wars—16 against Egyptian jets and one against an Egyptian Mi-8 helicopter. He is ranked first all-time against supersonic fighters with 15 victories.

He was an active IAF pilot from 1961 until 1997, when he retired at age 59. Over his service, he accumulated 9,000 sorties in fighter aircraft and approximately 5,000 flight hours.

Giora Even-Epstein (right) during his IAF service. Photo by Ziv Koren.

A rocky road to the cockpit

Born in 1938 and raised on Kibbutz Negba, Even-Epstein was inspired early on by watching Air Force training exercises near his home. He completed basic training during the 1956 Sinai Campaign and went on to serve in the Air Force’s Ordnance Corps. Twice rejected from flight school on medical grounds—an enlarged heart and low pulse from athletic activity—he refused to give up.

After volunteering for the Paratroopers Brigade and completing the squad commanders’ course, he was assigned as a parachuting instructor. Discharged in 1959, he returned to agricultural work on the kibbutz, but re-enlisted three years later. He finally appealed the earlier flight school rejections and was accepted, seven years after his initial enlistment.

Even-Epstein graduated flight school with honors in 1963, initially assigned to the 124th Helicopter Squadron. Unhappy with the placement, he refused to fly and appealed directly to then-Air Force commander Ezer Weizman (the future president of Israel), who reassigned him to a fighter squadron. He began in the 113th Squadron and later flew Dassault Super Mystère fighter-bombers.

17 kills across three wars

Even-Epstein’s first confirmed kill came during the 1967 Six-Day War, when he shot down an Egyptian Sukhoi jet. As deputy squadron commander during the 1967–1970 War of Attrition, he recorded four more kills.

His greatest combat success came during the 1973 Yom Kippur War, when he downed 12 aircraft, including four in a single sortie: seven MiG-21s, two Sukhoi-7s, two Sukhoi-20s and a Mil Mi-8 helicopter. For his actions, he was awarded the Medal of Distinguished Service.

Following the war, he was appointed commander of the 117th Squadron, which flew Mirage III fighters. His aircraft bore 17 kill markings, symbolized by Xs.

He retired from active duty in 1977 and began flying for El Al. In reserve service, he commanded the 254th Squadron and retrained on the F-16 fighter jet.

Even-Epstein’s 17 kills made him the world’s top jet ace, a distinction he held until his death. In recognition of his achievements, the Israel Defense Forces promoted him to brigadier general in a 2018 ceremony at Air Force Headquarters, led by then-IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eizenkot and Air Force commander Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin.

At 79, Even-Epstein published a memoir, “Aces of Aces,” detailing his many combat experiences as a fighter pilot. It was translated to English as “Hawkeye: The Enthralling Autobiography of the Top-Scoring Israel Air Force Ace of Aces.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.