Israeli Bedouin indicted for terrorism incitement, ties to ISIS

( July 22, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli authorities have indicted a 65-year-old man from the northern Bedouin town of Tuba-Zangariyye on charges of incitement to terrorism and supporting terrorist organizations, including Hamas, Al Qaeda and Islamic State, the Israel Police said on Tuesday.

The indictment, filed this week in the Kiryat Shmona Magistrate’s Court, follows a swift investigation following a tip-off on June 29, police said.

The man had published a series of social media posts expressing support for terrorist groups, according to the police statement. According to Israel Hayom, among them was a quote of Abu Obaida, the spokesman for Hamas’s military wing: “The Islamic nation will not rise, nor will it have a place among the nations, until this holy land is cleansed of the impurity of the occupiers.”

Acting on the report, Northern District police located the suspect and raided his home. During the search, officers discovered an ISIS flag prominently displayed in his living room, along with a cache of weapons that included firearms, ammunition and several machetes.

Police said the evidence not only corroborated the online activity but also raised concerns regarding the suspect’s potentially violent intentions and connections to extremist networks.

בתום חקירה של שוטרי מחוז צפון הוגש כתב אישום נגד תושב טובא זנגריה בגין חשד לעבירות של הסתה לטרור וגילוי והזדהות עם ארגון טרור



בתאריך 29/06/25 התקבל דיווח על תושב טובא זנגריה (65) שפרסם פוסטים ברשת החברתית, בהם עלה חשד להסתה והזדהות עם ארגוני הטרור חמאס, אל קאעידה ודאעש. בין היתר… pic.twitter.com/RI9WEPLZat — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) July 22, 2025

Upon completing the investigation, the Northern District Prosecutor’s Office charged the man with incitement to terrorism, expressing identification with a terrorist organization and illegal possession of weapons.

“The combination of his online incitement with the possession of dangerous weapons is deeply troubling,” said a police official involved in the case.

“This isn’t just talk on social media—there is a tangible threat when you find weapons and ISIS symbols under the same roof,” the official continued.

Authorities have not released the suspect’s name.

The case highlights growing concerns in Israel over domestic radicalization.

Security officials in Israel routinely monitor social media for signs of support for terrorism. Still, arrests of Israeli citizens for public displays of allegiance to global jihadist groups like ISIS remain relatively rare.

If convicted, the suspect, who remains in custody, faces significant prison time given the severity of the charges, particularly under Israel’s strict anti-terrorism laws.

In May, Israeli security forces arrested an Arab citizen who planned to carry out a terrorist attack inspired by ISIS, the Israel Police and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) said.

The suspect, identified only as a minor from the Negev, was arrested “on suspicion of intending to carry out terror activity inspired by the Islamic State organization,” the agencies stated.

Since the beginning of the war against Hamas in Gaza almost 22 months ago, security officials have investigated 80 cases involving citizens. There had been at least 26 cases of Israelis swearing allegiance to ISIS and other terrorist organizations, Israel’s Kan News reported in March.

The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) arrested 177 Arab citizens for questioning in cases involving national security throughout 2024, the public broadcaster reported.