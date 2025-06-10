Israel’s Haredi soldiers enter Gaza: Will more join?

As the Hasmonean Brigade—Israel’s first Haredi combat unit—enters the battle in Gaza with sidelocks flying and Torah scrolls in hand, a profound question emerges: Is this the collapse of Haredi resistance to the draft and the rebirth of Jewish identity through national service?

Rabbi Yehoshua Pfeffer, a courageous voice inside the Haredi world, joins to discuss the historical roots of the Haredi exemption, the soul-searching now underway in Israel’s most religious communities and the social risks taken by young men defying communal pressure to serve.

The conversation delves into how the Haredi draft exemption emerged from a post-Holocaust agreement to rebuild Torah study, and how that agreement is being tested by a growing number of young religious Jews seeking national responsibility.

Pfeffer explains why enlistment is not simply a political debate, but a theological and identity-based reckoning. He reflects on how grassroots momentum among Haredi youth is clashing with the entrenched political leadership and how the IDF’s post–Oct. 7 shift has made integrating Haredim a national priority. This is not just a story of military service; it’s a larger conversation about the soul of Israel, leadership and the future of Jewish unity.

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