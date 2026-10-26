David Friedman on Trump, Iran and Israel’s next strategic moves

“TALX” with Alex Traiman is a JNS TV series where Alex Traiman, CEO and Jerusalem bureau chief of Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), conducts in-depth interviews with influential figures in politics, diplomacy and Jewish affairs. The show provides viewers with insightful discussions on critical topics such as Israel’s geopolitical strategies, U.S.-Israel relations and global Jewish issues.

This episode features former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman discussing the Trump-Netanyahu alliance, the possibility of further military action against Iran, the future of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and the strategic challenges facing Israel as it seeks to strengthen its security and regional alliances.