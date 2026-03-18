More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Simmy Allen

Simmy Allen is the director of communications for the Yael Foundation.

New York City Expressway
Opinion
New York Jewry must thread the needle of history
What will Jews in the city talk about in synagogue and at Shabbat tables for the next eight weeks until the inauguration of mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani?
Nov. 5, 2025
Simmy Allen
Israelis celebrate Shavuot
Opinion
One nation, one heart, many ideas
May. 29, 2025
Simmy Allen
Man Holding Book, Story
Opinion
Might, mercy, a strong hand and a soft heart ... lessons from Passover
Apr. 11, 2025
Simmy Allen
Israeli soldiers operating against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Nov. 1, 2023. Credit: IDF.
Opinion
United in grief, united in strength
The sacrifices of our soldiers remind us, “If not now, when?”
Nov. 5, 2023
Simmy Allen