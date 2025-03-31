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Tehran’s ticking time bomb

WATCH: “True East” with Doron Spielman and guest Jonathan Conricus, Ep. 5

Mar. 31, 2025
Doron Spielman

Tehran’s ticking time bomb

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Will Israel or the United States strike Iran first? As tensions between Israel and Iran reach dangerous new heights, “True East” dives into the heart of the region’s most critical security dilemma.

In this explosive episode, host Doron Spielman, IDF Spokesperson (Res.), sits down with Lt. Col. (Ret.) Jonathan Conricus, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and a former international spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces.

With U.S. B-2 stealth bombers reportedly deployed to Diego Garcia and U.S. President Donald Trump warning of a devastating response if Iran refuses to halt its nuclear program, this episode unpacks the real possibility of imminent military action and what it would mean for Israel, the United States and the Middle East.

Topics covered include:

  • Iran’s nuclear program and current weaponization stage

  • The strategic implications of U.S. support under Trump

  • The Abraham Accords, regional realignments and Saudi-Iran dynamics

  • The potential for Hezbollah or proxies to escalate the conflict

  • Civil unrest in Iran and the regime’s weakening grip

Conricus brings decades of security insight, battlefield experience and global diplomacy to the conversation. Go behind the scenes and learn what’s really happening!

See more at: @JNS_TV. And don’t forget to hit the subscribe button!

JNS will host its inaugural International Policy Summit on Monday, April 28, 2025. This daylong event will convene government officials, policymakers, diplomats, security experts, leaders of pro-Israel organizations, and influencers for vital discussions aimed at addressing Israel’s critical challenges and opportunities in a post-Oct. 7 world. Registration at this point is for invitees only. However, you can submit a request for registration at the following link.

Defense and Security
Doron Spielman
Doron Spielman Doron Spielman
Doron Spielman is a New York Times bestselling author of When the Stones Speak and a Major in the IDF Reserves, where he serves as an international military spokesman. He is also the founder and CEO of Spielman Dynamics and was Vice President of the City of David Foundation. Spielman is a Senior Fellow at the Herut Center and hosts “True East” on JNS TV.
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