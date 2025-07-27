Lion cub rescued from Palestinian village near Jerusalem

( July 27, 2025 / JNS)

A lion cub was found on Saturday tied to a tree in the yard of a home in the Palestinian village of Abu Dis east of Jerusalem, the Israel Nature and Parks Authority said.

The rescue mission was carried out by the Judea and Samaria District investigator of the Israel Nature and Parks Authority within the Civil Administration, in cooperation with the head of the Captivity Trade Division at the Authority, and with the assistance of police officers from the city of Ma’ale Adumim.

It was the sixth lion cub found in captivity by Israeli authorities this year.

“It appears that the cub is not suffering from external injuries, but he is thin. Only after a series of tests will we be able to determine if there are any additional issues,” said Uri Laniel, head of the Captivity Trade Division.

בכפר אבו דיס ליד מעלה אדומים נתפס גור אריות קשור לעץ בחצר בית במהלך פעילות נגד גורמי פשיעה. הגור הועבר לטיפול וטרינרי במתקן של רשות הטבע. עצוב לגלות שוב חוסר כבוד והבנה כזה לחיות בר

צילום: רשות הטבע והגנים pic.twitter.com/E6s0PfUtvg — Guy Cotev גיא קוטב (@guycotev) July 26, 2025

The Nature and Parks Authority said that criminal activity involved in wildlife smuggling seems to be growing, at times in a completely civilian environment.

It further emphasized that keeping protected wildlife, especially dangerous species such as lions, is a criminal offense.

Israeli authorities have also rescued 10 monkeys since Jan. 1.

In April, thieves broke into the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo, stealing six rare parrots and about 20 lorikeets in what police subsequently discovered was a targeted wildlife trafficking operation.

The Israel Police announced that Border Police officers and Israel Nature and Parks Authority inspectors found 36 parrots worth some 1.2 million shekels ($330,000) during a raid of the Palestinian Authority village of Hableh, near Qalqilya in western Samaria.

In March, Negev District police rescued two monkeys and a lion cub from illegal captivity in Bedouin areas.

The animals were located through operational activities and identified in social media videos.

They were transferred to the Israel Nature and Parks Authority for medical treatment and further care.