Rare parrots stolen from Jerusalem Biblical Zoo found in PA village

Israeli police found 36 parrots in Palestinian Authority controlled territory in western Samaria.

Lorikeet parrots seen at the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo on July 2, 2013. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
(April 25, 2025 | Updated Apr. 25, 05:11 / JNS)

Thieves broke into the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo early on Thursday, stealing six rare parrots and about 20 lorikeets in what police subsequently discovered was a targeted wildlife trafficking operation.

On Friday, the Israel Police announced that Border Police officers and Israel Nature and Parks Authority inspectors found 36 parrots worth some 1.2 million shekels ($330,000) during a raid of the Palestinian Authority village of Hableh, near Qalqilya in western Samaria.

According to the police, the suspect in Thursday’s parrot heist, identified only as a resident of the country’s south, went to Hableh to sell the birds.

The birds were part of international breeding programs aimed at conserving endangered species. Their loss would be a major setback to global conservation efforts, the zoo said on Thursday.

“This was a professional job. They knew what to take,” said zoo director Sigalit Hertz.

