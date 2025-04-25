Rare parrots stolen from Jerusalem Biblical Zoo found in PA village

( April 25, 2025 | Updated Apr. 25, 05:11 / JNS)

Thieves broke into the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo early on Thursday, stealing six rare parrots and about 20 lorikeets in what police subsequently discovered was a targeted wildlife trafficking operation.

On Friday, the Israel Police announced that Border Police officers and Israel Nature and Parks Authority inspectors found 36 parrots worth some 1.2 million shekels ($330,000) during a raid of the Palestinian Authority village of Hableh, near Qalqilya in western Samaria.

According to the police, the suspect in Thursday’s parrot heist, identified only as a resident of the country’s south, went to Hableh to sell the birds.

The birds were part of international breeding programs aimed at conserving endangered species. Their loss would be a major setback to global conservation efforts, the zoo said on Thursday.

“This was a professional job. They knew what to take,” said zoo director Sigalit Hertz.