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Mark Goldfeder

Mark Goldfeder is director of the National Jewish Advocacy Center (@MarkGoldfeder).

U.S. President Joe Biden during a speech in Washington, D.C., in 2022. Credit: Luca Perra/Shutterstock.
Opinion
Biden’s antisemitism plan adopts the IHRA definition
Quite correctly, the White House distanced itself from all attempts to water down the only consensus definition of antisemitism.
May. 28, 2023
Mark Goldfeder, Arsen Ostrovsky