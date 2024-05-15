Nasrallah hosts Hamas delegation in Beirut to discuss Gaza war

(May 15, 2024 / JNS)

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah met with a Hamas delegation in Beirut recently to discuss the Gaza war.

The Lebanese terrorist organization began attacking Israel on Oct. 8, a day after the Hamas-led massacre in the northwestern Negev. In the meeting with the Hamas delegation led by Khalil al-Hiya, the deputy of the organization’s leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar, Nasrallah stressed the importance of a unified front.

The two Iranian proxy groups discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and “all fronts of support.”

The terrorists also “reviewed the latest round of negotiations and the political positions, internationalism and student movements in different parts of the world,” a reference to widespread pro-Hamas protests that have disrupted college campuses mainly in the United States.

According to the statement put out after the meeting, they “emphasized the unity of positions and the continuation of the effort in the field, the jihadi effort and the political and popular effort to achieve the goals” of the current Hamas war, which was referred as “Al Aqsa Flood.”

Hezbollah has carried out near-daily attacks on northern Israel since Oct. 7.

Israel has threatened a major military offensive in southern Lebanon to push Hezbollah north of the Litani River—some 18 miles from the border—if a diplomatic solution is not found.

Efforts to calm tensions, including those of the United States and France, have so far been unsuccessful.

A senior Hezbollah commander was killed by an Israeli air strike in Southern Lebanon on Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday.

Hussain Ibrahim Mekky was killed near Tyre on the Mediterranean coast, around 12 miles north of the Israeli border. He was a senior field commander for the Iranian terrorist proxy on the southern front, who had previously served as commander of Hezbollah forces in the coastal region.