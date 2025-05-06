Trump to end strikes on Houthis ‘effective immediately’

( May 6, 2025 / JNS)

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the United States would stop strikes on the Houthi terrorists in Yemen, saying the Iran-backed group had “agreed to stop interrupting important shipping lanes in the Middle East,” Reuters reported.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday, the president said the Houthis approached the administration on Monday night after a nearly two-month bombing campaign against the group.

“They said please don’t bomb us anymore, and we’re not going to attack your ships,” the president continued. “I will accept their word, and we are going to stop the bombing of the Houthis effective immediately.”

Trump also said a “very, very big” and “positive” announcement is coming before he departs for his trip to the Middle East, according to the press pool. He did not specify the announcement or subject.

On Monday, Israel conducted a wave of strikes on Yemen’s Hudaydah Port in retaliation against the Houthis, who fired a ballistic missile that impacted near Israel’s main international airport.