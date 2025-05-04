Airlines cancel flights to Israel after missile hits Ben-Gurion Airport

( May 4, 2025 / Israel Hayom)

A ballistic missile fired Sunday by the Houthis from Yemen struck Ben-Gurion International Airport, moderately to lightly wounding several people. The incident led to a temporary halt of takeoffs and landings for about an hour, road closures in the area, and the cancellation of several flights.

Many airlines have requested clarification regarding the incident and are expressing concern about flying to Israel.

Air India canceled its scheduled flight today after the aircraft circled overhead during the alert. The airline said its operations to and from Tel Aviv would remain suspended “with immediate effect till 6 May 2025, to ensure the safety of our customers and staff.”

Hungary’s budget ariline Wizz Air also announced the cancellation of flights to the Jewish state for 48 hours, adding that it was “closely monitoring the situation.”

Flights by Air Europa and Austrian Airlines, as well as the Brussels Airlines flight that was scheduled to arrive at 3:15 p.m., were also canceled.

Lufthansa and Swiss Air have also canceled today’s flights; Air France passengers inbound to Israel were taken off the plane in Paris.

This is an edited version of a story originally published by Israel Hayom.

