Netanyahu to Huckabee: ‘You are a lighthouse of moral clarity’

( Aug. 25, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday met with U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on the occasion of the latter’s 70th birthday, calling the diplomat “a lighthouse of moral clarity.”

“Israel loves you. The Jewish people cherish you. The world is brighter because of you,” said Netanyahu.

“You are a lighthouse of moral clarity, a fearless voice of faith, and a lifelong champion of the U.S.–Israel alliance. Happy birthday!”

Huckabee has long been a staunch supporter of Israel, expressing strong backing for the Jewish state’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

Last week, he said that a Palestinian state is not a priority for the Trump administration and called on European leaders to “reassess” their positions.