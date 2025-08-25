Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2025 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskU.S.-Israel Relations

Netanyahu to Huckabee: ‘You are a lighthouse of moral clarity’

The Israeli premier met with the American ambassador to wish him well on his 70th birthday.

JNS Staff
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee delivers remarks as President Donald Trump hosts Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a dinner in the Blue Room of the White House on July 7, 2025, in Washington, DC. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images.
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee delivers remarks as President Donald Trump hosts Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a dinner in the Blue Room of the White House on July 7, 2025, in Washington, DC. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images.
Edit
(Aug. 25, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday met with U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on the occasion of the latter’s 70th birthday, calling the diplomat “a lighthouse of moral clarity.”

“Israel loves you. The Jewish people cherish you. The world is brighter because of you,” said Netanyahu.

“You are a lighthouse of moral clarity, a fearless voice of faith, and a lifelong champion of the U.S.–Israel alliance. Happy birthday!”

Huckabee has long been a staunch supporter of Israel, expressing strong backing for the Jewish state’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

Last week, he said that a Palestinian state is not a priority for the Trump administration and called on European leaders to “reassess” their positions.

Anti-Israel bias is everywhere.
Help us share the facts.

Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics