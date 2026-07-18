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News   Antisemitism

Adolf Hitler published Nazi manifesto ‘Mein Kampf’ 101 years ago

Already in a letter from 1919 held at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles, the future dictator called for “the removal of the Jews altogether.”

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A copy of Nazi party leader Adolf Hitler's Mein Kampf found by Israel Defense Forces paratroopers in the Judea city of Hebron, Oct. 23, 2025. Credit: IDF.
A copy of Adolf Hitler’s “Mein Kampf” found by Israel Defense Forces paratroopers in the Judea city of Hebron, Oct. 23, 2025. Credit: IDF.
(July 18, 2026 / JNS)

Saturday marks 101 years since the publication of Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf, the political manifesto that articulated his antisemitic ideology implemented a few years later by the Nazi Party, said the Jerusalem office of the U.S.-based Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Holocaust research and remembrance organization.

However, in a letter in 1919, Hitler already described his antisemitic views that would come to define Nazi policy, years before the Nazi rise to power, the center tweeted.

“This letter is one of the signature artifacts on display at the Museum of Tolerance, the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s educational arm,” it continued.

For example, the letter contains the sentence, “Its ultimate goal, however, must unwaveringly be the removal of the Jews altogether.”

The Museum of Tolerance, not to be confused with the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem, is located in Los Angeles. It educates visitors on how antisemitic ideas became state policy, mass persecution and, ultimately, mass murder.

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