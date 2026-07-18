CENTCOM: Iran kills two US service members in Jordan

U.S. Central Command said on Saturday that two American service members were killed in Jordan the previous day and another is missing in action in the aftermath of Iranian strikes on U.S. military sites in the country.

Four American service members were medically evacuated to Jordanian hospitals and have since been discharged. “Other personnel who were evaluated for minor injuries have returned to duty,” the military body added.

“Out of respect for the families, CENTCOM will withhold additional information, including the identities of the fallen warriors, until 24 hours after the next of kin have been notified.”