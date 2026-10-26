AIG Ireland executive exits firm amid antisemitic posts probe

A former insurance executive in Ireland’s branch of the AIG firm who said his social media account had been hacked and used to vilify Jews is no longer with the company, his former boss recently told local Jews last week.

AIG Ireland’s president and chief executive, Eric Andersen, informed the Jewish Representative Council of Ireland (JRCI) in an email of his firm’s parting of ways with John Gillick, former head of consumer marketing and sponsorship, The Irish Times reported on Sunday.

Under Gillick’s account on X, text appeared last month that described Israel and Jews as “human scum” and Jews as “filthy dogs,” according to the report.

One post stated: “Jews in Ireland need to be thrown out. They are traitors and land thieves. Our children need to be educated more about how evil Israel and Jews are,” and, “no one should associate with murdering jew war criminals.”

On Sept. 2, a post on the account read: “I want to let people know that my account has been compromised by unauthorised person(s) and that recent posts containing anti-Semitic content were not written, published or endorsed by me,” and, “I unequivocally condemn the views expressed in those posts. They do not reflect my beliefs or values. I strongly oppose discrimination and hate in all forms.”

Initially, AIG Ireland said the social media posts in question were “fraudulently published following the unauthorised compromise of an employee’s personal social media account.” However, in informing JCRI of Gillick’s departure, Andersen wrote that matter of the posts was the subject of an ongoing police investigation, and an internal one at AIG Ireland.

JRCI Chair Orli Degani told The Irish Times that she did not know the circumstances surrounding Gillick’s departure, but welcomed AIG’s investigation, the newspaper reported.