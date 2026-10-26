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Peru adopts IHRA definition of antisemitism

The move reflects a diplomatic realignment of center-right governments in Latin America toward Israel.

Etgar Lefkovits
Peru's President Keiko Fujimori speaks beside Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa (unseen) during the 17th Peru-Ecuador Binational Cabinet meeting at the Government Palace in Lima on Oct. 20, 2026. Photo by Connie France/AFP via Getty Images.
Peru’s President Keiko Fujimori speaks beside Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa (unseen) during the 17th Peru-Ecuador Binational Cabinet meeting at the Government Palace in Lima on Oct. 20, 2026. Photo by Connie France/AFP via Getty Images.
(Oct. 26, 2026 / JNS)

Peru has adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar announced on Sunday.

The move reflects a diplomatic realignment of center-right governments in Latin America toward Israel, including in Argentina, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Panama and Uruguay, which have adopted the international framework.

“I celebrate the historic decision of the Government of Peru,” Sa’ar wrote on X. “Together we continue strengthening the fight against antisemitism worldwide.”

Peru and Israel have strengthened ties under the new right-wing government led by President Keiko Fujimori, focusing on security, counter-narcotics, technology and agriculture cooperation.

The non-binding working definition of antisemitism was adopted in 2016 by the IHRA, an intergovernmental organization made up of more than 40 countries that seeks to promote Holocaust education and awareness worldwide.

More than 1,200 entities worldwide, including the U.S. State Department, have recognized the definition.

Latin America
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
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