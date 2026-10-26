Israeli FM Sa’ar welcomes Peru’s adoption of IHRA antisemitism definition
(Oct. 26, 2026 / JNS)
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Monday welcomed Peru’s adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition of antisemitism, calling the decision “historic.”
The definition helps governments and organizations recognize antisemitism, including when criticism of Israel crosses into antisemitism. “Together we continue strengthening the fight against antisemitism worldwide,” Sa’ar said.
Celebro la decisión histórica del Gobierno del Perú y del Canciller @CancilleriaPeru al adoptar la definición de antisemitismo de la IHRA.— Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) October 25, 2026
Juntos seguimos fortaleciendo la lucha contra el antisemitismo a nivel mundial.