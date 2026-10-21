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News   Antisemitism

Nazi salutes to gas chamber taunts: UK review finds rising antisemitism in English schools

“Sky News” reported that the Department for Education intends to accept the 27 recommendations made in the report.

JNS Staff
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Elizabeth Tower (“Big Ben”) at the Palace of Westminster in London, in the United Kingdom, on July 27, 2026. Credit: House of Commons via Creative Commons.
(Oct. 21, 2026 / JNS)

A review of antisemitism in British schools and colleges set to be released on Wednesday shows that the “oldest hatred” is on the rise in English educational institutions. Details of the report were leaked to the press ahead of its release.

In March 2026, Secretary of State for Education Bridget Phillipson, who served in British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government, asked Sir David Bell, a former schools inspector, to conduct a review into antisemitism in schools and colleges in England.

Bell told Sky News on Wednesday that he was “very struck” by the evidence that antisemitism was on the rise and by the fact that it was under-reported.

The report includes 27 recommendations, among them encouraging schools to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism, ensuring teachers receive antisemitism awareness training, teaching modern-day Judaism in religious education classes and making clear to staff that antisemitism is unacceptable.

Bell said the report is not only about identifying antisemitic incidents, but also about “helping schools and colleges themselves to think about what they can do to tackle antisemitism and educate that next generation to be more open and tolerant.”

The review shows that “a general commitment to tackling racism or prejudice or hate has not properly identified antisemitism as a particular kind of hate. … We do need to name antisemitism as a particular kind of prejudice and hate, because I think if you don’t name it, you don’t actually know what you’re tackling or what you’re going to be able to do to respond to it.”

Jonathan Frisher, a 17-year-old Jewish student from Cheshire, told Sky News that he has been calling for more education about antisemitism in non-Jewish schools since becoming a victim of it himself.

“I was the only Jewish student at my school, and I experienced lots of antisemitic bullying. There were lots of comments around gas chambers, people telling me that I belonged in a gas chamber. And I also saw a wider culture in school of swastikas and Nazi salutes becoming quite normalized,” he said.

“And the burden was often left on me as a 12-year-old Jewish student to explain to my peers why this antisemitism was so wrong,” he said. “And I really believed then, and I believe now, that this has to come from the government, teachers have a role to play in tackling antisemitism. The responsibility is on them to tackle antisemitism.”

Sky News reported that the Department for Education intends to accept the report’s 27 recommendations.

Responding to the report, the European Jewish Congress, which represents Jewish communities across Europe, said in a statement: “No Jewish child should face harassment, intimidation or threats simply because of their identity, nor should they bear the responsibility of educating their classmates about antisemitism. Schools must be places where every child feels safe, respected and protected. Tackling antisemitism requires clear leadership, effective reporting mechanisms and accountability.”

United Kingdom Campus Antisemitism
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