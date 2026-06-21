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News   Antisemitism

Switzerland set to levy fines for public display of Nazi symbols

The proscribed expressions would include swastikas, tattoos and performative Nazi gestures, with exceptions for education and journalistic purposes.

JNS Staff
Nazi Flag
A Nazi Germany flag from the collection of the Missouri Historical Society. Source: Wikimedia Commons.
(June 21, 2026 / JNS)

A bill to ban Nazi symbols is being advanced in Switzerland, the Swiss government said on Friday.

Displaying swastikas in public could result in a 200 Swiss franc ($250) fine, Reuters reported.

Tattoos of Nazi symbols or gestures such as the Hitler salute made in public, including online platforms and recorded media, are included in the proposed law as well, the report added.

The legislation grants exceptions for educational, scientific, cultural and journalistic purposes.

The Federal Council, the federal Cabinet of the Swiss Confederation, said that the bill is necessary in light of an increase in antisemitic incidents in the country.

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