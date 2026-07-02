186-mile vulnerability: How Israel plans to fortify its eastern front against Iran

Israel’s eastern border is the longest in the country, stretching approximately 300 kilometers (186 miles). Yet, only about 40,000 residents live along its expanse, and most of it remains without a continuous physical barrier.

For years, the sector was perceived as quiet, but in the wake of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas onslaught on Israel from the west, even as the IDF operates across multiple fronts, a new concept is taking shape in Jerusalem—the next border that could be put to the test is precisely the eastern one, due to its distance from current combat zones and its sparse population.

It is disclosed here for the first time that the government is drafting a comprehensive national plan combining the Ministry of Settlement and National Missions, the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Defense to alter the reality in the region. In May 2025, the Security Cabinet approved an initial pilot program valued at approximately 80 million shekels ($26.8 million).

Government ministries are already discussing a far broader plan, on a scale of billions of shekels, which will bring thousands of new families to the area and transform it into a space with a significant civilian presence along the border with Jordan.

Minister for Settlement and National Missions Orit Strook led the move. Months after the Gaza war erupted, Strook began promoting a plan to reinforce the eastern axis before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the defense establishment, and the National Security Council. After extensive staff work, Netanyahu tasked her with formulating it.

“Everyone is looking at Gaza, Lebanon and Iran,” she said, “but the eastern border is Israel’s longest. It is relatively quiet, and therefore it is easy to ignore. Precisely because of this, it compels us to think ahead.”

Officials consider the pilot a success. Currently, it is in the stage of expanding into a wider, more heavily budgeted plan that the government is expected to vote on soon, with some figures pushing for the vote to take place as early as the upcoming Cabinet meeting.

At the core of the plan lies a time-tested concept from the state’s founding generation—“settlement equals security.”

According to Strook, the central conclusion from the events of Oct. 7 is that it is impossible to rely solely on fences, sensors and military forces. “We cannot wait until the threat materializes. We learned that we must build layers of defense in advance—not just the military, but also settlement, agriculture, communities and young people living on the ground.”

The concept is also gaining support from civilian and security figures. Uri Sapir, the deputy CEO of the HaShomer HaChadash (The New Shomer) volunteer security organization, explained that the war accelerated the need for action in this area. According to him, the Iranians are constantly seeking ways to operate against Israel: “They are developing new proxies. If they decide to act from the east, it will be through this border.”

Beyond the Iranian threat, Sapir pointed to a structural problem: “Ultimately, the IDF cannot place a soldier every two meters. The solution is a strong population that sits on the border, lives there, works there and constitutes part of the defense array.”

Avner Goldschmidt, a project manager for the Settlement Division within the Settlement Administration, a Defense Ministry body responsible for coordinating civilian affairs related to Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria, detailed the three pillars of the current pilot:



Strengthening existing communities: Establishing young neighborhoods and absorption centers that will allow new families to join local standby squads (armed civilian security teams).



National mission hubs: Establishing nearly 30 hubs along the border, including pre-military academies, Nahal (IDF pioneer youth) outposts, student villages and service-year organizations.



⁠Security farms: Establishing agricultural-security farms, some near military outposts that were abandoned over the years.



The project is generating surprising connections and receiving support even from figures who are not identified with the right-wing camp. The head of the Jordan Valley Regional Council, Idan Greenbaum (the Jordan River is part of Israel’s border with Jordan), did not hide the ideological gaps between himself and Strook: “We did not grow up in the same seminary, and we likely disagree on a variety of issues. Yet, we meet here on one thing—the love of the people and the land, and the desire to develop the State of Israel.”

Greenbaum credited Strook for identifying the problem and pushing the state to act, adding that Oct. 7 proved that one cannot assume a quiet border will remain so forever. Beyond the security necessity, he flagged the move as a massive opportunity for development: “If you give people affordable housing, education, health and infrastructure—they will come.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.