26,200 wounded since war began, Israel’s Defense Ministry reports
The ministry warned that the rehabilitation system could collapse.
Approximately 26,200 wounded individuals have sought treatment through the Israeli Defense Ministry’s Rehabilitation Division since the outbreak of the war, the ministry said on Thursday, marking 1,000 days of fighting.
The ministry warned that the scale of casualties is placing severe strain on the national rehabilitation system, cautioning it could collapse without immediate implementation of recommendations from the Mor Yosef Committee, which examined care for wounded veterans.
According to data released by the Rehabilitation Division, the total number of wounded is projected to reach about 100,000 by 2028, including roughly 50,000 individuals suffering from psychological injuries.
1000 ימים לפרוץ המלחמה: אגף השיקום מעדכן כי מספר פצועי ופצועות המלחמה שפנו לטיפול, הגיע לכ-26,200— משרד הביטחון (@MoDIsrael) July 2, 2026
משרד הביטחון מתריע כי לאור היקפי הפצועים יש ליישם את מסקנות ועדת מור יוסף באופן מידי: "המערך הלאומי של שיקום פצועי המלחמה עלול לקרוס"
להמשך קריאה: https://t.co/4qRkZqyBJy pic.twitter.com/eMTHFiVFMP