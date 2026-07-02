26,200 wounded since war began, Israel’s Defense Ministry reports

Approximately 26,200 wounded individuals have sought treatment through the Israeli Defense Ministry’s Rehabilitation Division since the outbreak of the war, the ministry said on Thursday, marking 1,000 days of fighting.

The ministry warned that the scale of casualties is placing severe strain on the national rehabilitation system, cautioning it could collapse without immediate implementation of recommendations from the Mor Yosef Committee, which examined care for wounded veterans.

According to data released by the Rehabilitation Division, the total number of wounded is projected to reach about 100,000 by 2028, including roughly 50,000 individuals suffering from psychological injuries.