75,000 immigrants have arrived in Israel since Oct. 7, says Jewish Agency chief

Approximately 75,000 immigrants have arrived in Israel since the Hamas-led terrorist attacks of Oct. 7, 2023, Jewish Agency chairman Doron Almog said on Wednesday at the Israel Hayom Summit in New York.

“We’re seeing an increase in the number of aliyah files being opened, sometimes twofold or fourfold, as in the case of England,” Almog said, referring to applications to immigrate to Israel. He added that immigration from France had more than doubled.

Almog described the newcomers as educated young professionals and families with children who are arriving in Israel with “tremendous motivation,” according to Israel Hayom.