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News   Israel News

Ben-Gvir ordered shutdown of PA event in Jerusalem’s Old City

Senior Palestinian officials were slated to attend the gathering, the Israeli minister said.

JNS Staff
Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir attends the Muni Expo 2026 conference in Tel Aviv, June 24, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir attends the Muni Expo 2026 conference in Tel Aviv, June 24, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
(Aug. 27, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir expressed satisfaction on Wednesday after he prevented a Palestinian Authority-linked event from taking place in Jerusalem’s Old City on Aug. 24.

“The chairs were already set up, the sound system was already in place, and the senior officials of the Authority were already on their way to the conference associated with the P.A. in the Old City of Jerusalem,” Ben-Gvir tweeted in Hebrew.

“Only they forgot one thing: that I am the minister of national security, and by virtue of my authority I can sign an order prohibiting the holding of the event—and that’s exactly what happened!” he added.

The minister did not elaborate on the identity of the “senior officials.”

Police shut down the event after Ben-Gvir and other officials signed an order prohibiting the gathering, the Israel Police said on Tuesday.

P.A.-affiliated events held in violation of the law “could incite, inflame tensions and harm the unique fabric of life of the city’s residents,” the statement read.

The police was referring to the Law Concerning the Implementation of the Agreement on Gaza and Jericho Areas enacted by the Knesset in 1994, which restricts the activity of the Palestinian Authority to territories under its jurisdiction (initially, the Gaza and Jericho areas, later expanding to additional areas in Judea and Samaria).

The order to prohibit the event was given after findings from the site were presented to Israel Police Commissioner Daniel Levi, Jerusalem District Police head Commander Avshalom Peled, and Ben-Gvir, the police said.

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