Dead Sea: IDF arrests infiltrators in rubber boats

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed to JNS on Sunday that troops arrested several suspects who tried to cross the border from Jordan on rubber boats in the Dead Sea area.

The suspects were handed over to security forces for questioning.

Ynet reported that the six suspects are migrant workers with Turkish and Sri Lankan citizenship. The IDF did not confirm their identities to JNS.

Separately, the Royal Jordianian Naval Force arrested an Israeli national on Saturday after he entered Jordanian territorial waters, Jordan’s official Petra News Agency reported on Sunday, citing a military source.

He was referred to “the relevant authorities,” according to the report.