Eight Palestinians found hiding in fuel tank at Jerusalem checkpoint
(Nov. 15, 2026 / JNS)
Israel Border Police officers over the weekend found eight Palestinians without entry permits hiding inside a fuel tank on a pickup truck that tried to drive into Jerusalem through the Tunnel Checkpoint with Judea, the Israel Police said on Sunday.
The eight infiltrators and the driver, a resident of eastern Jerusalem, were arrested and taken for questioning at a Jerusalem police station.
The driver was brought before a court, which extended his remand until Monday, police said.