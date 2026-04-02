More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Fellowship to give 45 million shekels in Passover aid amid war

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews will provide relief to 200,000 Israelis as the country endures ongoing war.

Apr. 2, 2026
JNS Staff

Fellowship to give 45 million shekels in Passover aid amid war

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
People live inside a bomb shelter in the northern city of Kiryat Shmona amid the ongoing war with Iran and Hezbollah and missile fire toward Israel, March 12, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
People live inside a bomb shelter in the northern city of Kiryat Shmona amid the ongoing war with Iran and Hezbollah and missile fire toward Israel, March 12, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Ayal Margolin/Flash90
( Apr. 2, 2026 / JNS )

With Israel facing ongoing attacks from Iran and Hezbollah, the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews on Tuesday announced a 45 million shekel ($12 million) Passover aid initiative to assist some 200,000 Israelis in need.

The Fellowship said the assistance will be directed to residents of northern Israel living under threat, families displaced by missile damage, reservist households, lone soldiers, bereaved families, survivors of the Nova music festival massacre and low-income families. Aid packages valued at between 500 and 800 shekels per recipient are being distributed nationwide through the organization’s existing emergency relief network.

According to the organization, approximately 35 million shekels are being allocated for financial grants and food packages to about 140,000 Israelis from war-affected or low-income households. An additional 2.5 million shekels is earmarked for assistance to 8,000 Israelis whose homes were damaged by missile attacks, while 5 million shekels in food cards are being distributed to 1,300 families in northern communities under continuous threat from Hezbollah.

In partnership with the Association for Israel’s Soldiers, the Fellowship is also providing holiday packages to 1,360 reservists and 11,500 lone soldiers. Together with the aid group Latet, it is supplying 1,500 emergency food packages and 350 shelter kits stocked with blankets, nonperishable food and games for use in northern shelters.

Communal Passover seders for approximately 1,000 residents of Kiryat Shmona will also be held in shelters, in cooperation with local and national partners.

Beyond Israel, the Fellowship said it is continuing its annual support for Jewish communities in the former Soviet Union, providing holiday food packages, matzah and financial assistance to roughly 100,000 elderly and disadvantaged families in need.

“Passover is a holiday of freedom and hope, but this year, many Israeli citizens are facing economic hardship and uncertainty in the shadow of the war,” said Yael Eckstein, president of the Fellowship. “Our staff braves danger to deliver aid, and our donors worldwide have stepped up with extraordinary generosity so families can celebrate safely and with dignity.”

Alongside its holiday efforts, the Fellowship is allocating more than 15 million shekels toward emergency infrastructure and humanitarian support for civilians, rescue personnel and families severely affected by two and a half years of war.

Since the Hamas-led massacre on Oct. 7, 2023, the organization has committed approximately $300 million in aid to support Israel’s emergency and social welfare needs, including food, water, equipment for first responders and aliyah assistance for new immigrants affected by the ongoing conflict.

JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
A pro-Palestinian rally at 46th Street and Second Avenue near the U.N. Headquarters in New York City, Sept. 23, 2025. Credit: SWinxy via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Anti-Israel groups plan protest in New York City against Israel’s death penalty law
The protest denounces the newly approved legislation that expands the use of the death penalty for convicted terrorists and alleges mistreatment of Palestinian prisoners.
Apr. 7, 2026
View from Empire State Building towards Midtown Manhattan, New York City, N.Y. Credit: Dietmar Rabich via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
JPMorgan Chase CEO warns of New York corporate ‘exodus’ over high taxes
“Individuals vote with their feet,” Jamie Dimon wrote in a letter to shareholders.
Apr. 7, 2026
Trump Tucker Carlson
U.S. News
Tucker ‘a low-IQ person’ with ‘absolutely no idea what’s going on,’ Trump says
The U.S. president told the New York Post that “he calls me all the time. I don’t respond to his calls. I don’t deal with him. I like dealing with smart people, not fools.”
Apr. 7, 2026
JNS Staff
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani attends JFREJ’s “Seder in the Streets” in Union Square Park on April 6, 2026. Credit: Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office.
U.S. News
Mamdani, Lander, local office hopefuls attend ‘racial and economic justice’ Passover event that ends in arrests at Palantir office in Manhattan
The New York City Police Department told JNS that 15 people were arrested after having “refused multiple lawful orders to disperse.”
Apr. 7, 2026
JNS Staff
New Canaan School in Connecticut. Credit: Noroton/Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Connecticut prep school probes Jew-hatred posts targeting rival high school athletes
“This is not who we are, what we stand for or what we teach,” Fairfield Prep stated, as officials investigate antisemitic social media posts targeting New Canaan High School hockey players.
Apr. 7, 2026
DNC Democratic National Committee
U.S. News
Dem Party to weigh rejecting AIPAC funding
The party is also reportedly considering resolutions that would halt weapons transfers to those implicated “credibly” in violating international law and investigate an airstrike on a school in Iran.
Apr. 7, 2026
David Azran in the debris of his southern Israeli home in the southern Israeli city of Dimona, which was demolished on March 21 by an Iranian ballistic missile, March 29, 2026. Photo by Rina Castelnuovo.
JNS TV / JLMinute
US-Iran tensions escalate as military options and deadlines emerge
Apr. 6, 2026
Alex Traiman, Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Connecting to our essence
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Column
Don’t confuse Ronen Bergman’s credentials with credibility
Ruthie Blum