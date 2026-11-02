Herzog holds annual olive harvest at President’s Residence

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday held the annual olive harvest at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, joined by students from the Adam V’Adama Nitzanim high school in Kfar Silver and representatives of the Sha’ar Hanegev olive press from the Gaza border region.

Herzog highlighted the symbolism of bringing together young Israelis and an olive press from a region devastated by the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks.

“They symbolize our strength to continue growing, building and hoping,” he said.