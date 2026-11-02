Who will form government? Herzog meeting Knesset factions on Wednesday

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will begin consultations on Nov. 4 with all factions elected to the 26th Knesset, starting at 5 p.m., to determine who is best positioned to form a government.

As is customary, Herzog will meet with representatives of each faction and hear its recommendations for a candidate to forge the next government coalition. Following the consultations, he will assign the task to a member of Knesset.

Unlike in the past, Herzog decided to start with smaller parties first. The decision is intended to allow for a broader examination of coalition options and encourage fresh thinking before meetings with the larger factions, the President’s Office said.

He will open the consultations with the Religious Zionist-Zehut party.

Herzog aims to hear each faction’s position and explore possible alternatives and agreements that could facilitate the formation of a government. At this point, it is important to exhaust all options, broaden dialogue and examine every possible path forward, his office said. Herzog has also left open the possibility of an additional round of consultations.

The designated candidate will have 28 days to form a government. Herzog may grant an extension of up to 14 additional days if required.

If the first candidate fails, the president can assign another candidate 28 days to try.

If that attempt also fails, at least 61 members of Knesset have 21 days to request an alternative candidate, who then gets 14 days to form a government.