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News   Israel News

Hundreds of young ‘olim’ attend conference ahead of IDF service

Many young Jews from abroad have shown eagerness to build their future in Israel since the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks.

May. 7, 2026
JNS Staff
Newly immigrated young men and women attend the Olim Al Madim” (“Putting on the Uniform” in Hebrew) conference in Jerusalem on May 6, 2026. Credit: Sivan Shachor.
New immigrants attend the Olim Al Madim (“Putting on the Uniform”) conference in Jerusalem on May 6, 2026. Photo by Sivan Shachor.
( May 7, 2026 / JNS )

A conference held in Jerusalem on Wednesday brought together over 400 young men and women between the ages of 17 and 22, who recently immigrated to Israel on their own or with their families and are expected to begin their mandatory military service in the coming months.

The Olim Al Madim (“Putting on the Uniform”) conference aimed to provide these young olim with information, guidance and support ahead of their military service, nonprofit organization Nefesh B’Nefesh said in a statement.

The director of the program, Shraga Weissman, said that the organizers in the Nefesh B’Nefesh—Friends of the Israel Defense Forces Lone Soldiers Program support system are “committed to enabling every young immigrant who is obligated to enlist into the IDF a meaningful and successful service.

“We are proud to see these inspiring young adults who chose to make aliyah, most without a support system, driven by a deep sense of mission and a love for the country. ... Together with our partners, we are committed to accompanying and supporting them throughout their upcoming service and beyond,” Weissman said.

The event was organized in partnership with the Jewish Agency for Israel’s Wings Program, Merage Foundation Israel and the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, and in cooperation with the IDF’s Meitav Unit, which is responsible for overseeing new recruits and sorting them into their respective corps or basic training bases.

For many immigrants, navigating the IDF enlistment process while adapting to a new language, culture and country can be overwhelming, Nefesh B’Nefesh stated. The conference was created to make the process more accessible and help participants feel informed, prepared and supported ahead of their service.

Merav Mandelbaum, chairwoman of the Wings Program, was quoted by the nonprofit as saying, “Since Oct. 7, [2023], we have seen growing interest in aliyah to Israel, especially among young adults who are eager to take an active role in Israeli society, integrate into the community and build their future here. The young olim who are here today made aliyah out of a sense of mission and love for the country. Many of them chose to immigrate alone, leaving behind family and friends. Together with our partners, we will continue to provide them with a warm and professional support system, so they know they are not alone and that we are all their family here in Israel.”

As part of the event, the Meitav Unit operated a mobile recruitment center on site, allowing participants to submit documents and receive personalized guidance regarding enlistment procedures, placement processes, psychometric and Hebrew proficiency evaluations, service conditions, academic reserve programs, advanced degree tracks and more.

“I made aliyah on my own because I truly believe this is the home of the Jewish people and where I can be myself freely,” said a 22-year-old oleh from the United States who was presented by Nefesh B’Nefesh as “D.”

“I always wanted to move to Israel, but it was important to my parents that I first complete college,” he continued. “Now that I’ve finished [mechanical engineering studies], I decided to continue with my original plan and make aliyah. Since I’m at the age where I’m required to enlist, I came here to get more information and understand how I can contribute to the IDF in the most meaningful way possible.”

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