IAF marks 32 years since F-15I Ra’am purchase
The Israeli Air Force on Sunday marked 32 years since its purchase of the F-15I Ra’am figher jet by recounting how it sent a delegation to the United States in 1992 to examine a rival jet, the F/A-18.
“An Air Force delegation takes off for the U.S. on an extraordinary mission. At stake is a decision that could affect the future of the force for years to come,” the IAF said.
The visit was part of a major push to modernize the Jewish state’s fighter fleet.
Retired Col. Haim Messing was the delegation’s technical officer. He recalled spending a week at the manufacturer’s plant studying the jet’s systems with American engineers. The team focused on reliability, maintenance and operational capabilities.
Israel chose the F-15I instead. It ordered 21 aircraft in 1994 and four more in 1995.
משלחת של חיל-האוויר ממריאה לארה״ב למשימה יוצאת דופן. על הכף עומדת החלטה שעשויה להשפיע על עתיד החיל לשנים קדימה.— Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) November 15, 2026
לכתבה המלאה באתר חיל-האוויר: https://t.co/a5Mp2XVzAz pic.twitter.com/Er1hIc7L5H