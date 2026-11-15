IAF marks 32 years since F-15I Ra’am purchase

The Israeli Air Force on Sunday marked 32 years since its purchase of the F-15I Ra’am figher jet by recounting how it sent a delegation to the United States in 1992 to examine a rival jet, the F/A-18.

“An Air Force delegation takes off for the U.S. on an extraordinary mission. At stake is a decision that could affect the future of the force for years to come,” the IAF said.

The visit was part of a major push to modernize the Jewish state’s fighter fleet.

Retired Col. Haim Messing was the delegation’s technical officer. He recalled spending a week at the manufacturer’s plant studying the jet’s systems with American engineers. The team focused on reliability, maintenance and operational capabilities.

Israel chose the F-15I instead. It ordered 21 aircraft in 1994 and four more in 1995.