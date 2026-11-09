IDF announces two new drone-focused battalions for Golani, Nahal

The Israel Defense Forces announced on Monday that it is setting up two infantry battalions that specialize in drones, robotics, surveillance systems and precision-guided weapons.

The Alon Battalion (11) will join the Golani Brigade, while the Nofekh Battalion (935) will join the Nahal Brigade.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir approved the plan as part of a broader effort to expand the ground forces, the military said.

According to the IDF, the new units are meant to improve reconnaissance and strike capabilities on the battlefield and to support combat troops.