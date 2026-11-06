Pennsylvania lawmakers, governor’s wife, attend ‘solidarity lunch’ at targeted Jewish-owned restaurant ahead of ‘boycott ride’

Pennsylvania first lady Lori Shapiro and Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner joined a solidarity lunch at Dizengoff on Friday, two days before a planned anti-Israel bicycle “boycott ride” targeting the restaurant and other local Jewish-owned businesses.

The Jewish Community Relations Council of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia organized the gathering at the Center City restaurant.

“No business should be made to feel unwelcome in our city because of its owners’ identity, heritage or perceived political beliefs,” the Federation stated.

State senators Sharif Street and Judy Schwank, state representatives Ben Waxman, Amen Brown and Tarik Khan, and Philadelphia Councilmember Anthony Phillips attended the solidarity lunch. The offices of Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) and Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday sent representatives.

The Jewish Community Relations Council of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia convened a solidarity lunch today at Dizengoff in Center City, Philadelphia, bringing together elected officials, faith leaders and community partners to stand with local restaurants targeted by an antisemitic boycott campaign. Friday, November 6, 2026. Credit: Courtesy.

Pastor Carl Day, of Culture Challenging Christians, and Andrew Goretsky, of the Anti-Defamation League of Philadelphia, joined the lunch.

Sunday’s boycott ride targets Jewish-owned restaurants and falls the day before the anniversary of Kristallnacht.

The Federation has urged supporters who plan to participate in a food crawl at the same time and location as the boycott ride to avoid engaging protesters.