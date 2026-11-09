Yashar seeks haredi support to replace Knesset speaker

Incoming Knesset member Roy Folkman, chairman of Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar faction, on Monday invited the ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism parties to join a request to replace Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana during Tuesday’s opening session of the 26th Knesset

Letters sent to the faction leaders said signatures were being collected ahead of the request’s submission and invited their parties to join the effort, Ynet reported.

The six parties opposing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have demanded a vote to replace Ohana, a Likud lawmaker.

Ohana said on Thursday that he would move up the election of a Knesset speaker only if at least 61 lawmakers signed a letter requesting it. He said the customary date for electing a speaker is when the government is formed.

“We will respect the Knesset members, and if a majority of them ask to hold such a debate, I will set it for an early date and no later than a week,” he wrote on X.

Folkman is also expected to chair the Knesset Arrangements Committee following Tuesday’s swearing-in. The temporary panel oversees parliamentary business and can establish committees to advance legislation before permanent committees are formed.

The panel’s chairmanship goes to a member of the party tasked with forming a government. President Isaac Herzog gave Eisenkot that mandate on Sunday.