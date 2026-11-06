More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

University of Toronto dentistry dean resigns after antisemitic slides used in lecture

An investigation found that Dr. Anil Kishen “had a limited understanding” of antisemitic tropes when he used cartoons depicting a figure bathing in money and another wrapped in an Israeli flag and being strangled to illustrate medical concepts.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Dental tools. Credit: Pavel Danilyuk via Wikimedia Commons.
Dental tools. Credit: Pavel Danilyuk via Wikimedia Commons.
(Nov. 6, 2026 / JNS)

Dr. Anil Kishen has resigned as dean of the University of Toronto’s Faculty of Dentistry following an investigation into antisemitic images he included in lecture materials, the university announced on Thursday.

“The university has found that the slides contain antisemitic imagery, even though it was not Dr. Kishen’s intent to promote antisemitism,” Trevor Young, the university’s vice president and provost, wrote to the faculty community in a letter shared by Honest Reporting Canada.

“He had limited knowledge about antisemitic imagery and tropes associated with Jewish people when he included the images in his lecture materials,” Young wrote.

One cartoon depicted a figure with an exaggerated, beak-like nose sitting in a bathtub filled with money. It appeared during a lecture on the human immune system. Another showed a figure painted in Palestinian flag colors being strangled with a rope while wrapped in an Israeli flag. That image accompanied an explanation of how inflammation restricts blood flow in dental tissue.

“I selected these images as visual analogies for two concepts,” Kishen said at the time. “I was not trying to make any political statements with these images.”

The university’s review also found “deep divisions” within the faculty over the incident. While some members accepted Kishen’s apology, others were “deeply hurt” by the images, Young wrote.

According to the letter, Kishen has undergone training about antisemitism. “He has shared that he’s learned a great deal and is committed to continuing his cultural education,” Young wrote.

Although Kishen has resigned as dean, he will retain his tenured faculty position at the university. He had been on administrative leave since February and is expected to return to his full duties in the 2027-28 academic year. Acting Dean Laura Tam will remain in the position while the university searches for a successor.

Canada Campus Antisemitism Education Health
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller speaks about birth rights in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 6, 2026. Photo by Jim Warson/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump names Stephen Miller as chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles
The promotion of one of the president’s most partisan and hard-nosed lieutenants to one of the most powerful jobs in Washington may signal how Trump intends to respond to his party’s defeat in the midterms.
November 6, 2026 03:04 PM
Andrew Bernard
Capitol black and white
U.S. News
Anti-Israel shift in Democratic Party here to stay, Israeli experts warn
“It’s an evolving trend that shows greater signs of permanence than temporary quality,” Dan Diker of the Jerusalem Center for Foreign Affairs told JNS.
November 6, 2026 09:30 AM
Rikki Zagelbaum
Bicycle tires. Credit: Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels.
U.S. News
‘Incredible’ Jewish support ahead of anti-Israel bicycle boycott ride, Philly Jewish eatery owner says, ‘we won’t cower’
“We’ll show up strong, with pride and solidarity, and keep the focus on peaceful support,” Yehuda Sichel, who owns Huda in downtown Philadelphia, told JNS.
Nov. 4, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Aron Verständig (left) and King Carl XVI Gustaf attend a memorial service for the victims of the Holocaust at the Great Synagogue of Stockholm in Stockholm, Sweden, Jan. 27, 2024. Photo by Iwi Onodera/Getty Images.
World News
Sweden makes Holocaust denial a criminal offense
The move comes amid a sharp increase in Holocaust denial and distortion around the globe following the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led attack on southern Israel.
Nov. 5, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Breaking News
08:59
Danon: Hamas extorting $2 million a day from Gaza merchants
08:32
New Israeli ambassador begins posting in Cyprus
08:01
Iran claims IRGC downed two US drones over Qeshm Island
07:31
Montreal kosher bakery destroyed in second arson attack in two days
07:01
South Africa’s ANC heads for big losses in municipal elections
06:33
Trump: Decision on renewed Iran strikes coming ‘soon’
06:08
Netanyahu’s Office : Ending US military aid reflects shift ‘from aid to partnership’
05:21
Liberman: Willing to compromise on haredi draft to avoid new election
05:05
Israeli report warns of growing lethal threat to synagogues worldwide
04:29
UN chief: Iran intensifying repression, executions
03:55
Saudi-led coalition intercepts two Houthi ballistic missiles
03:07
Tehran reports three more tankers damaged in Strait of Hormuz
02:10
Israeli envoy in NY: Next government must prepare for ‘massive’ North American aliyah
01:38
Herzog: Israel’s political discourse has ‘dramatic impact’ on Diaspora Jews
01:07
Bondi Beach attack death toll rises to 16 as 90-year-old victim dies
15:16
67 MKs recommend Eisenkot for PM as party consultations conclude
14:59
Five countries, including U.S., affirm support for Lebanese state monopoly on arms
14:41
CAIR suspends operations in Florida, AG says
14:29
Dem socialist Nithya Raman ousts incumbent Karen Bass in Los Angeles mayoral race
14:15
Magen David Adom to expand trauma response training to US
14:02
Yesha Council chairman meets with Milei to urge Argentine recognition of Israeli sovereignty over Judea, Samaria
13:53
Jerusalem, Athens, Nicosia hold trilateral meeting to deepen defense cooperation
13:22
‘You’re not listening,’ Rep. Lander tells Lapid of plan to rebuild U.S.-Israel trust
12:49
First International Noahide Congress gathers in Jerusalem
12:20
B’Yachad party recommends Eisenkot to form government
11:48
Rep. Ro Khanna allies launch draft campaign for 2028 presidential election
10:53
Joint List recommends Eisenkot form Israel’s next government
09:59
Sa’ar hosts Germany’s new commissioner for fight against antisemitism
09:32
IDF uncovers weapons, underground shaft in South Lebanon
08:45
Netanyahu slams Ra’am party leader over refusal to call Hamas terror group
08:33
London police arrest 27 outside Supreme Court hearing on Palestine Action ban
08:11
Smotrich: Those who won’t call Hamas terrorists ‘cannot be part of any coalition’
07:46
Israel’s El Al reports record $1.27 billion third-quarter revenue
07:25
Three minors to be indicted for Molotov attacks in eastern Jerusalem
07:02
Israel, Slovenia hold first political-strategic dialogue
06:44
Report: England Greens leader reposted antisemitic users
06:21
Brick thrown through Brussels synagogue window
06:00
Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana: No early speaker vote without 61 signatures
05:32
Ra’am says Eisenkot should form next government
05:02
Tel Aviv police to hold emergency drill at Cliff Beach
04:45
New analysis challenges Gaza famine, casualty claims using Hamas-run ministry data
04:14
The Democrats recommend Eisenkot to form next government
04:11
Dublin-Rome flight diverted to France over bomb threat
03:59
UKMTO: Tanker struck by unidentified projectiles in Persian Gulf
03:44
Israeli forces seize gunpowder, IDF uniforms in northern Jerusalem raid
03:24
Israeli Defense Ministry blows up 3,300 mines in Golan Heights
02:57
Otzma Yehudit backs Netanyahu in consultations with Herzog
02:29
Danon pushes back on accusations Israel to blame for oil prices
02:09
United Torah Judaism declines to recommend anyone to form government
01:48
Ukraine thanks Israel for condemning deadly Russian strike
More Updates
JNS TV
JNS TV / Think Twice
El-Sayed’s election is a turning point in American history
November 5, 2026 04:24 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
A Democratic-run Congress will target Israel as well as Trump
Jonathan S. Tobin