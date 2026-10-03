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News   Israel News

IDF detains 50 Palestinian terrorists in Judea and Samaria

Israeli troops carried out several counterterror operations during the holiday, confiscating weapons, drones and other military equipment.

JNS Staff
IDF troops carrying out a counterterrorism operation in the Judea and Samaria region during the holiday of Sukkot in 2026. Credit: IDF.
IDF troops carrying out a counterterrorism operation in the Judea and Samaria region during the holiday of Sukkot in 2026. Credit: IDF.
(Oct. 3, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces arrested more than 50 Palestinian terrorists, among them a terrorist cell, in counterterrorism operations throughout Judea and Samaria during Sukkot and the intermediate days of the holiday, the military said on Friday.

Soldiers from the Nahal Infantry’s 931st Battalion and the Maglan commando unit, under the command of the Samaria Brigade, arrested wanted individuals, questioned suspects and confiscated weapons and equipment used for terrorist activity, including materials used to manufacture explosive devices, the army said.

In the city of Nablus in Samaria, the forces carried out nighttime arrest operations in the Balata camp and the Old City, aka the Casbah. Six terrorists were arrested, including a Hamas operative, the IDF said.

During another operation, the IDF struck a terrorist who attempted to throw an explosive device at soldiers, the military noted.

In addition, a large quantity of military equipment was confiscated, including several drones.

IDF activities throughout Judea and Samaria helped ensure the safe hiking of hundreds of thousands of Israelis who visited tourist sites in the region during the week-long holiday, the army added.

Cave of the Patriarchs opens for Jewish services

On Tuesday, some 10,000 Jewish worshipers gathered at the Cave of the Patriarchs in the Old City of Hebron to mark the 60th anniversary of the revival of Jewish presence in the city.

The visitors participated in the morning service, led by Chief Rabbi of Safed Shmuel Eliyahu at the outside compound, Arutz Sheva reported.

Chief Rabbi of Hebron Rabbi Yitzhak Schwartz, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu also attended the event, according to the report.

The Israel Police said on Monday night that the Judea and Samaria Police District made extensive preparations during the intermediate days of Sukkot to enable access of Jewish visitors to the entire compound.

Judea and Samaria Terrorism Defense and Security
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